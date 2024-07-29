Pound Bulls Risk Disappointment as Hedge Funds Ramp up Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have ramped up bets for a stronger pound to the highest in a decade, increasing the chances of a violent retreat if a possible interest-rate cut spurs losses later this week.

Leveraged funds, which include hedge funds, have increased their net-long wagers in the UK currency to levels last seen in July 2014, the latest weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. Such bets have more than doubled in the past month and have increased for four straight weeks.

There’s a growing chorus of strategists suggesting those positions are overdone and could be vulnerable to a reversal if the Bank of England delivers a cut when it meets on Thursday. Market pricing suggests it’s a coin-toss whether the BOE cuts or holds.

Stretched positioning in the pound leaves it “more vulnerable to a position squeeze in the near term,” according to Lee Hardman, a senior currency strategist at MUFG. A cut this week could deal “a substantial hit on the pound,” Francesco Pesole at ING wrote in a note.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has warned the pound’s peer-beating rally could be vulnerable to a correction.

Sterling hit a one year high earlier this month as investors bet relatively high interest rates, an improving economy and a stable UK government will keep it at the top of the pile among Group-of-Ten currencies this year.

Market pricing points to a total of 50 basis points of cuts by year-end, but ING’s Pesole says investors are underpricing the risk of a third cut this year.

There are “reasons for a contraction” in the pound against the dollar as well as the potential for euro gains versus the UK currency due to “inconsistencies with rate differentials,” Pesole said.

