US to Weigh Venezuela Vote Transparency on Future Sanctions

A group of pro-government supporters called "Colectivos" rally in front of the Liceo Andres Bello polling station, where opposition supporters were protesting the blocked passage to electoral witnesses during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Voters began lining up at polling stations across the country early Sunday to chose between President Nicolas Maduro, whose 11-year grip on power spanned one of the worst humanitarian and economic crises in modern history, and a candidate who isn't even on the ballot.

(Bloomberg) -- The US will determine future sanctions on Venezuela based on whether President Nicolas Maduro’s government fully releases voting data from the country’s disputed election over the weekend, according to senior Biden administration officials.

The results of the vote don’t track with independent data the US has seen, including exit polls, which implies the official outcome may not reflect how people actually voted, according to the officials, who spoke to reporters on the condition they not be identified.

The international community has criticized Maduro for barring many opposition candidates from running, including former lawmaker and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. A clean election is a condition for the US to remove sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry. The officials said that the US isn’t currently considering retroactively revoking existing oil and gas licenses.

While the country’s electoral authority said Maduro defeated rival Edmundo González, an exit poll conducted by US firm Edison Research had González winning by more than 30 percentage points. Maduro has said polling totals were delayed because of a cyberattack, and on Monday accused Machado of election sabotage.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the National Security Council earlier flagged “serious concerns” over the results.

“There’s still some tabulation going on there, and we want to respect that process,” NSC spokesman John Kirby said Monday. “I won’t get ahead of a decision that hasn’t been made here in terms of consequences. We’re going to hold our judgment until we see the actual tabulation of the results.”

--With assistance from Michelle Jamrisko.

