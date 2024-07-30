Adani Flagship Revives Plan for Firm’s First Retail Bond Sale

The Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Adani Group has been clawing back lost ground in recent months, regaining investor and lender confidence after denying Hindenburg Researchs scathing allegations of corporate fraud. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, plans to revive its first-ever public sale of bonds.

The ports-to-power conglomerate plans to raise as much as 6 billion rupees ($72 million, according to a draft prospectus. That’s lower than the 10-billion-rupee plan it shelved last year following a market rout spurred by Hindenburg Research’s allegations of wide-ranging corporate malfeasance.

The company has hired Trust Investment Advisors, A.K. Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management as lead managers for the issuance.

The company’s return to raise funds through a public issuance highlights the recovery for the Adani Group, which lost more than $150 billion in market value at one point following the Hindenburg report.

The group tapped the dollar bond market in March this year for the first time after the short-seller attack. The offering by its solar energy unit Adani Green Energy Ltd. and associated firms lured bids of about $2.9 billion, seven times the size for a senior-secured-bond offering.

