Calstrs Posts 8.4% Gain for Fiscal 2024, Underperforms Calpers

(Bloomberg) -- The California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the second-largest US public pension fund, returned 8.4% for its latest fiscal year — exceeding its target but lagging behind the country’s largest pension.

The returns pushed Calstrs’ total assets to $341.4 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, the pension said in a statement Tuesday. Calstrs said it’s ahead of schedule in reaching full funding by 2046, with 75.9% of its future obligations covered, and that it outpaced its 7% target.

“While the 8.4% return over the past year is commendable, our true commitment lies in fostering consistent, long-term growth for our members’ pensions,” Chief Investment Officer Scott Chan said in the statement.

Earlier this month, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System reported a 9.3% gain for its latest fiscal year, pushing that pension’s assets to $502.9 billion.

Public equity investments showed the strongest returns for Calstrs at 19%, followed by collaborative strategies at 14.4% and private equity at 8.6%. Real estate fell 9.8% but still exceeded its benchmark, according to Calstrs.

