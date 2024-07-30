Global Rate Decisions Loom Large for Fragile EM Carry Trades

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies gained as investors brace for a week of global interest-rate decisions that will impact carry trades across the developing world.

MSCI’s index for developing-world currencies eked out only its second gain in nine sessions as of 10 a.m. in London, rising less than 0.1%. The emerging-market stocks gauge fell 0.3%, led by a drop in tech shares including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Barclays strategists noted that market moves in recent weeks have been more unpredictable than usual due to political surprises around the globe, with volatility hammering the carry trade, in which traders typically borrow at lower interest rates in developed markets to then seek higher returns by investing in developing-world assets. After a brief respite, renewed pressure has emerged as slowdown concerns spread due to disappointing US earnings, they said.

“While it’s true that volatility could fall into August after the slew of central bank meetings,” the “case for carry is weaker,” strategists including Themistoklis Fiotakis wrote in a report. “With noise expected down the road, we think investors are unlikely to pile into carry beyond tactical expressions when moves look extended.”

Volatility Spikes

As investors try to navigate a gradually slowing US economy and the uncertainties of the upcoming US presidential elections, the market is likely to remain turbulent, the Barclays analysts said. The potential for volatility spikes means that carry gains can quickly be erased, making it difficult for investors to maintain positions. And with emerging currencies already priced to erode and limited cushion from US rate spreads, the case for carry is weak, they said.

Carry trades funded in yen and dollars have suffered the most as traders weigh the monetary-policy outlooks for each of those economies. All yen-funded trades in emerging markets have made losses, with Chile’s peso and the Taiwanese dollar most affected. Both the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve will decide on interest rates on Wednesday.

There’s uncertainty in markets about what the Bank of Japan will do after years in which it rarely touched rates. The assumption that further policy tightening is possible sent the yen racing to an almost three-month high last week.

Investors will then scour the Fed’s policy announcement and Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks later on Wednesday for anything that supports expectations of a first interest-rate reduction in September.

In Latin America, Venezuela’s opposition said it can prove that Edmundo González won Sunday’s election, according to María Corina Machado, who led the campaign against President Nicolás Maduro.

India took steps to shield more of its bonds from foreign ownership, in a sign it’s uncomfortable with the billions of dollars of inflows linked to the inclusion of its debt in a key global index.

Ethiopia’s eurobond jumped the most since December after the country secured a deal for a $3.4 billion program with the International Monetary Fund. The security maturing in 2024 jumped to its highest since November 2021.

