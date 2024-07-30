Ethiopia IMF Program Unlocks $16.6 Billion World Bank Package

A vendor counts out Ethiopian birr currency banknotes in the Merkato area of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The International Monetary Fund forecasts economic expansion in Ethiopia will slow to 3.8% this year, with the nation also facing a severe shortage of foreign currency and soaring consumer prices. Photographer: Amanuel Sileshi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank through the International Development Association agreed on a $1.5 billion financing for Ethiopia as part of a $16.6 billion package it’s committing to provide the nation over three years.

The development policy operation facility consists $1 billion grant and $500 million concessional credit for reforms that will help Ethiopia open up its economy, strengthen the financial sector, expand trade and improve fiscal transparency, the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Subject to the Board’s approval of new operations and availability of IDA resources, this implies a total financial package of over $16.6 billion in undisbursed and future commitments available over the next three years,” it said.

The financing comes shortly after the International Monetary Fund approved a $3.4 billion four-year economic reform program for the Horn of Africa nation. Ethiopia needed an IMF program in place before it could resume debt restructuring talks under the Group of 20-backed common framework mechanism.

Ethiopia has been seeking to restructure some of its $28.4 billion of external loans for years. To clinch the IMF funding, it allowed its currency to float freely, which saw the birr plunge 23%.

More on the World Bank Package:

The IDA will provide some $6 billion in new commitments over the next three fiscal years and support economic reforms through “fast-disbursing budget support”

The International Finance Corporation is planning about $2.1 billion in investments, while the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency expects to grow its engagement

Currently, Ethiopia receives more than $2 billion concessional financing annually from the IDA, with roughly half of that amount in grants.

