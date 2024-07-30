European Stocks Edge Higher on Solid Data Before Rate Decisions

(Bloomberg) -- European equities advanced as investors assessed growth figures from France and Spain and awaited central bank rate decisions due later this week in the US and UK.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% at 8:42 a.m. in London. Construction and technology stocks outperformed, while miners lagged as iron ore and copper prices fell. Data today showed that France and Spain each delivered stronger-than-anticipated growth in the second quarter, suggesting their economies are showing resilience in the face of high interest rates.

Among individual movers, BP Plc shares gained as it maintained the pace of its share buybacks and increased its dividend, while Standard Chartered Plc rose after the lender expanded its buyback program. ASML Holding NV advanced after an analyst upgrade. Shares in Diageo Plc fell after the British distiller posted its first annual sales decline since the pandemic.

European stocks are little changed so far this month as hopes for further rate cuts have been offset by mixed economic data and several guidance cuts from some of the region’s biggest companies. Investors are also awaiting results from Microsoft Corp. after the US market close to see whether a recent selloff in the technology sector can be reversed.

Other crucial events this week include the Federal Reserve’s decision due Wednesday, when policy is likely to be unchanged. But all eyes will be on Chair Jerome Powell for any signals that the central bank is gearing up for interest rate reductions. Policymakers will also be looking at Friday’s US jobs report for clues about the health of the economy.

The Bank of England will also meet on Thursday, and it might lower rates for the first time in over four years. The BOE will present new inflation and growth forecasts alongside the decision that economists predict could be a tight, five-to-four vote for a cut.

“European companies are missing top-line estimates due to persistent weak demand, with many sectors citing weakness in China and the US, hence several guidance cuts.” said Susana Cruz, a strategist at Panmure Liberum. “The key developments will be around the narrative of central banks this week, with the BoE perhaps a little bit closer to cuts and the Fed with few reasons to start cutting rates.”

