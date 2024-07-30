EU’s Top Nuclear Negotiator in Iran for Talks with Officials

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s diplomat in charge of nuclear talks with Iran will meet with officials in the Islamic Republic on Wednesday, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

Enrique Mora, who previously led efforts to broker the revival of the defunct 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers including the US, is visiting Iran to attend an inauguration ceremony for President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to ISNA, Mora will meet Abbas Araghchi, a former deputy foreign minister who was heavily involved in the landmark nuclear accord and is reportedly a frontrunner to lead Pezeshkian’s foreign ministry when he appoints his cabinet in the coming weeks.

Pezeshkian, a reformist who wants to secure sanctions relief for Iran, is expected to address an audience of foreign officials at his inauguration later on Tuesday. They include the leaders of militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad — both listed as terrorist organizations by the US — and the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State, Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, is also attending the event alongside Peng Qinghua, special envoy for China’s President Xi Jinping.

Pezeshkian’s inauguration comes as escalating attacks between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah threaten to further destabilize the region and widen a conflict that’s already devastated Gaza and increased fighting on Lebanon’s southern border.

