France Recognizes Moroccan Rule of Western Sahara in Major Shift

(Bloomberg) -- France recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara, a historic shift that may spur more investment in the disputed mineral-rich territory but further inflame tensions with neighboring Algeria.

France “considers that the present and future of Western Sahara fall within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty,” the state-run MAP news agency reported Tuesday, citing a letter from President Emmanuel Macron to Moroccan King Mohammed VI that was also seen by Bloomberg.

The French leader said “autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this issue must be resolved” and is “the only basis for reaching an agreement,” according to MAP.

There was no immediate official comment from Paris. The move would end France’s longstanding policy of neutrality toward the formerly Spanish-ruled territory, which stretches along a swathe of Atlantic coastline and is 80% Moroccan-controlled.

Larger than the UK, the Western Sahara has been bitterly contested since its 1975 annexation by Morocco after Spain’s withdrawal. Sporadic clashes between Moroccan forces and the independence-seeking Polisario Front claimed about 9,000 lives over 16 years.

A three-decade cease-fire collapsed in late 2020. Shortly afterward, then-US President Donald Trump’s administration backed Morocco’s claim in a deal that also saw Rabat agree to recognize Israel.

Western Sahara is a major source of discord between Morocco and Algeria, which backs the Polisario Front and cut gas exports and most diplomatic ties with its neighbor in 2021. Both countries have previously taken issue at steps by European nations that were perceived to back their rival’s side.

Algeria appeared to know the shift was coming. The government on July 25 said it noted “with great regret and strong denunciation” France’s “counterproductive decision” to provide “explicit and unequivocal support” to Morocco’s plan.

