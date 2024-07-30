Oakland Reaches Deal to Sell Coliseum Stake, Avoid Budget Cuts

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: A general view of the pitch thrown by Alex Wood #57 of the Oakland Athletics during their game against the Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Coliseum on March 28, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Oakland has signed a deal to complete the sale of the city’s share of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to a local business group, according to city officials.

The city will make $105 million on the transaction with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, allowing it to stave off drastic cuts to services and continue plans for a variety of capital improvement projects.

The sale also paves the way for AASEG to redevelop the stadium site with a $5 billion project planned to include new sports facilities, entertainment venues, a hotel and affordable housing.

Oakland is facing a $117 million budget gap this fiscal year and a $175 million shortfall for the next.

The Oakland City Council voted on July 2 to pass a $2.2 billion mid-cycle budget adjustment that relies on cash from the city’s sale of its 50% share of the stadium to fund essential services like police and fire department operations.

The other half of the Coliseum is owned by the Oakland Athletics, which is also in talks with the AASEG. The A’s are playing their last season in the Coliseum before the club moves to a minor league ballpark in Sacramento next year while it builds a new stadium in Las Vegas.

