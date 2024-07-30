UK Tells EU It Wants Security Pact Negotiations in Spring 2025

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s new UK government has told the European Union it wants to start substantive negotiations over a defense and security pact in Spring 2025, signaling a quick deal is unlikely to be struck.

The broad time-frame was set by Nick Thomas-Symonds, who Starmer has appointed minister for European relations, in early meetings with EU diplomats, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity discussing timings that have not been made public. Formal talks would not take place until well after the new European Commission is in place later this year, the people said.

Starmer’s administration has prioritized what it’s called a “reset” in relations with the EU since the Labour Party won the general election in the UK earlier this month. That’s an attempt to highlight a break from years of strained relations with the bloc under previous Conservative governments since Brexit.

Closer cooperation on defense and security in the form of a pact has been seen by the Labour government as an early priority to boost ties — especially as it’s something the bloc itself sought during Brexit talks. However, a wide-ranging deal including concerns about energy, climate change and health — as proposed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy on taking office — will take time to agree, and it’s likely to take months to prepare for detailed negotiations, the people said.

As well as tightening security and defense cooperation with the EU, Starmer is also seeking to reduce trading frictions, make it easier for British touring artists to travel around Europe, and secure mutual recognition of professional qualifications. Talks on a veterinary deal would also have to wait until after the Commission is established, the people said.

Starmer had previously indicated he wanted a quick security deal with the EU and hoped to make progress on it soon. “I do think there is scope for a significant improving of our defense and security relationship with the EU,” he said at a NATO summit in Washington, days after taking office, adding he wanted to “advance” on a new pact covering those areas, describing it as “really important to us.”

The proposal was also raised by the premier at a meeting of the European Political Community hosted by Britain two weeks ago. “European security will be at the forefront of this government’s foreign and defense priorities,” Starmer said at that summit.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson pointed to Labour’s manifesto commitment to negotiate an “ambitious” new security pact and veterinary deal to reduce border checks on food, adding that the document didn’t set out a time-line for the negotiations and Thomas-Symonds doesn’t plan to set one. They said they would not be providing a running commentary on the discussions.

Starmer and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are likely to meet after the summer, possibly in a formal bilateral setting, the people said. However, while the UK and EU would like to hold a full summit at some point, planning for one has yet to begin, they added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.