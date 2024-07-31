China Home Sales Slump Drags On Despite Latest Rescue Effort

(Bloomberg) -- China’s residential slump deepened again in July despite the country’s most forceful efforts yet to support the property market.

The value of new-home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies slumped 19.7% from a year earlier to 279.07 billion yuan ($38.6 billion), faster than the 17% decline in June, according to preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp. Transactions dropped 36.4% from June, after showing a notable increase in April and May.

The accelerating slide underscores how China’s recent rescue package is falling short of expectations. Bloomberg Economics estimates that the central bank’s $42 billion relending program can only help local governments purchase 0.8% of China’s 60 billion unsold homes. Buyer sentiment has also been hurt since a twice-a-decade meeting of the ruling Communist Party failed to roll out more forceful support.

The real estate sector continues to drag down China’s economic growth, which is expected to undershoot the government’s official 5% target this year, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates.

In June, two credit ratings firms lowered their forecasts for China’s property market. S&P Global Ratings expects residential sales to drop 15% this year, more than the 5% decline it projected earlier. Fitch Ratings cut its annual sales estimate to a decrease of 15%-20%, worse than an earlier estimate of a 5%-10% drop.

Cash-strapped developers, many in default for more than a year, are counting on sales to persuade debt holders they’ll be repaid and to fight off liquidation.

