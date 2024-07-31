Chinese Stocks Eye Best Day Since April as Stimulus Calls Grow

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks jumped, with the onshore benchmark gauge poised for its best day in over three months, as anticipation grew for Beijing to bolster its struggling economy.

The CSI 300 Index rose as much as 2% on Wednesday, the most since April 15, with healthcare and information technology sectors leading the gains. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also jumped as much as 2.4%, ranking among the region’s top performers.

The rally in local shares followed a statement from the Politburo meeting this week, which pledged to prioritize boosting consumer spending and mentioned “counter-cyclical adjustments,” suggesting further easing measures.

“Probably some investors are now looking at it more from the half-full angle in anticipation of more counter-cyclical polices,” said Redmond Wong, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Hong Kong. Expectations that the Federal Reserve meeting later Wednesday will likely signal a September rate cut also boosted sentiment, he said.

Moreover, initial signs indicate that China’s so-called national team is again supporting the equity market. Contracts typically bought by state-related fund managers rose by 2% in some cases, an unusual move during the morning session, likely prompted by investors’ initial disappointment with the Politburo meeting reports, market participants said.

