Eurazeo Considers Sale of $1 Billion Software Firm Elemica

(Bloomberg) -- Eurazeo SE is considering a sale of Elemica Inc. in a deal that could value the supply-chain software provider at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm has held initial discussions with potential advisers on the possible divestment, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Deliberations are at an early stage and Eurazeo could decide to hold the asset, the people said.

Eurazeo’s shares jumped as much as 2.8% Wednesday, before paring the gain to 1.4%.

Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Elemica offers software-as-a-service solutions for connecting and automating supply chains. SAP SE, Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. are some of its major partners, its website shows. In May, the company named former Kinaxis Inc. executive Paul Carrerio as its president and chief executive officer, followed by appointments of a new chief commercial officer and chief marketing officer.

Eurazeo acquired Elemica in 2019 at a valuation of $390 million. The software firm has since more than doubled in size, the people said. A representative for Eurazeo declined to comment.

Eurazeo, headquartered in Paris, manages about €35 billion ($38 billion) of assets with 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the US. The buyout firm has a market value of about €5.6 billion.

(Updates with share price move in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.