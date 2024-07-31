KKR Expects $500 Million in Exits This Quarter Amid Deal Pickup

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Delegates attend the CBI Annual Conference at The Vox Conference Centre on November 21, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The annual conference, organised by the Confederation of British Industry, brings together business and political leaders. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. executives said they expect deal-making for private equity to continue to improve in the second half of the year as markets reopen.

“The macro, inflation and rates backdrop has improved, markets are open — and the deal market is back,” Co-Chief Executive Officer Scott Nuttall said on a call with analysts Wednesday after reporting its second-quarter results.

KKR expects around $500 million in revenue from selling assets in the third quarter from deals that have already been announced or KKR expects to close, Nuttall said. KKR anticipates that 60% of the figure will be carried interest and 40% will be investment income, he said.

The firm ended the second quarter with around $600 million from selling assets, after telegraphing at least $500 million in a June press release, Nuttall said.

KKR reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, with a key profit measure soaring 49%, as deal-making improved.

The firm’s first middle-market private equity strategy, Ascendant, raised $4.1 billion as of June 30. It’s oversubscribed at the $4.6 billion hard cap, Craig Larson, KKR’s head of investor relations, said on the call.

KKR forecasts that fundraising at its flagship funds will be a smaller piece of its overall cash gathering, Nuttall said. The firm has raised $214 billion since early 2022, he added, with only $14 billion of that total coming from flagship funds.

