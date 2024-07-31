S&P Follows Moody’s in Cutting Thames Water Senior Debt to Junk

A sign displaying the Thames Water Ltd. company logo on protective barriers surrounding water supply works in London, UK, on Monday, July 8, 2024. Thames Water is waiting on a key July 11 ruling from water regulator Ofwat on its next business plan, a decision which will set price controls for water utilities. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings followed Moody’s Ratings by cutting Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc’s top-ranked bonds to junk, and warned that the firm’s liquidity problems are unlikely to improve in the near term.

The company’s Class A debt was downgraded to BB, two notches below investment grade, while its Class B debt - deemed riskier- was lowered to B, five steps into junk territory, echoing a similar move by Moody’s. S&P revised Thames Water’s business risk downward citing “difficulties the company is facing in financing its large and inflexible capital expenditure, which is driven by regulatory requirements.”

S&P notes that it is “essential” to raise new equity from either new or existing shareholders, but doesn’t expect the process will be completed before the final determination by UK regulator Ofwat.

With both ratings agencies stripping Thames Water of its investment-grade status, the company’s bonds are no longer eligible for Bloomberg’s high-grade bond indexes, effectively barring it from billions of dollars of passive and exchange-traded funds that track them. It would likely be eligible for less closely-followed high yield gauges, such as the Bloomberg Pan-European High Yield Index.

Thames Water’s whole business securitization structures means it doesn’t meet the requirements for the ICE BofA fixed income indexes.

The regulator earlier this month put forward plans that would make it harder for the UK’s largest utility to raise new equity, and rejected a proposal to hike bills by 43%. A final ruling is expected by the end of the year. Formal talks between the company and creditors started after the regulator’s announcement.

S&P is maintaining a negative outlook on Thames Water’s debt pile. The agency has decreased the ratings gap between the more senior and more junior bonds because it believes that a risk of default for both has increased. With that in mind, Class B is seen as increasingly risky as its goal is to “protect and absorb losses” for the Class A holders.

