Thames Water Turnaround Regime May Be Accelerated to Start This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water may be put into a special turnaround regime within months, a process that could lead to the break up of Britain’s largest water company.

The industry’s chief regulator is considering accelerating its so-called Turnaround Oversight Regime, to try to prevent the collapse of the debt-laden utility. The regulator will closely monitor Thames, which is in crisis after shareholders halted new equity injections in March and its parent company defaulted on its debts.

“We would seek to bring the regime as soon as possible,” said David Black, chief executive office of watchdog Ofwat said in an interview. It could come in sooner than the beginning of the next regulatory period on April 1, he said.

Thames is on a deadline. The company says it will run out of money by the end of May unless it can find new shareholders to invest £2.5 billion of equity. It’s proving to be a tough sell with investors keen to see if Thames can persuade Ofwat to make any concession in the final version of its regulatory pricing regime due in December. Splitting up the business into two or more water companies could help make it more appealing to investors.

“We have to make the regime work,” Black said. “That’ll take some time to implement but it could happen relatively quickly.”

Thames supplies a quarter of England including London and is seen as too big to fail. Without a further cash injection, it may be forced into temporary nationalization by the government.

A spokesperson for Thames Water declined to comment. It’s yet to agree with the proposals for the special regime.

Ofwat wants to appoint a trustee with access to Thames’s accounts who would report back once a month on its performance against turnaround targets, Black said. It’s similar to the special measures that schools and hospitals in the UK are put into when they fall short of acceptable standards.

As well as a break up, Ofwat has suggested capping its debt, or a public listing as ways to fix its longer term problems and make it more attractive to investors.

Water companies are required to submit business plans, including proposed bills increases and infrastructure spending plans, to the regulator every five years.

Earlier this month Ofwat branded Thames’s five-year business plan as “inadequate” and said it would incur a £140 million fine unless it improves. The watchdog criticized Thames for lacking ambition on cutting pollution from storm overflows in the sewage network, sewage spills into people’s homes and stemming chronic leaks.

Thames suffered a further blow last week when it was downgraded to junk status by Moody’s Ratings. This put the company in breach of its license which could incur a fine of as much as 10% of its revenue. All water companies are required to maintain investment-grade credit score from two ratings companies, and last week’s downgrade means Thames now only has one.

To avoid the fine, Thames Water has asked Ofwat to instead consider possible “undertakings” to fix the license breach. That’s likely to be action that goes some way to fixing the breach.

S&P, which still has an investment-grade rating on the debt, said this month it was monitoring Thames Water Utilities Finance’s Class A and Class B debt for possible downgrade, which would exclude Thames Water’s top-rated debt from investment-grade indexes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.