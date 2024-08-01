Brazil Markets Slide After Central Bank Fails to Signal Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Traders dumped the Brazilian real and pushed the country’s long-end swaps higher after the central bank failed to signal it may hike interest rates at its next meeting, a move that’s been already priced in by markets spooked by Brazil’s deteriorating outlook.

The currency weakened as much as 0.7% against the greenback on open and was posting one of the worst performances in emerging markets. Short-maturing swaps declined, reflecting the lower chance of an immediate rate hike, while the long-end of the swap curve rose as traders adjusted to the increased risk perception.

Brazil’s central bank, led by Roberto Campos Neto, kept the Selic rate unchanged at 10.5% — a decision that was widely expected by investors. Policymakers said there are inflation risks in both directions, but stated that a persistently weaker real, above-target cost-of-living forecasts and resilient services are creating upward threats to prices.

The statement that accompanied the decision was “not as hawkish as it could have been given the deterioration of the inflation outlook and balance of risks,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Consumer price increases topped all forecasts in early July amid a backdrop of more expensive fuel and a strong labor market. Investors also remain wary about President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s spending plans and fear the monetary authority will become more tolerant toward inflation after Lula names a new governor and two directors this year.

Those concerns have warped the country’s swaps curve, pushing markets to price in rate hikes as soon as September even as policymakers have given no indication of such a move. They’ve also helped make the real the worst performing emerging-market currency this year, down more than 14% against the dollar.

Brazil joined two other Latin American central banks that mentioned inflation to justify a more cautious stance on monetary policy Wednesday. Chile paused its yearlong easing cycle, and Colombia delivered half-point cut in a split vote that indicated push back against faster cuts.

The decisions came in contrast with the Federal Reserve’s growing confidence that it should be able to loosen monetary policy soon.

--With assistance from Davison Santana.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.