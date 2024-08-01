Czechs Slow Rate Cuts as Price Risks Eclipse Sluggish Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Czech central bankers slowed the pace of monetary easing as lingering price pressures and koruna depreciation overshadowed the need to support a sluggish economic recovery.

Policymakers cut the key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5% on Thursday, in line with estimates by economists. The koruna reversed earlier losses after the policy announcement, gaining 0.2% to 25.39 per euro. The Czech currency is still 1.4% weaker this quarter, the worst performance among European emerging markets.

Still, money-market prices before the decision showed a substantial portion of investors were betting on a fifth consecutive half-point reduction after recent retail, inflation and gross domestic product data were lower than expected.

Despite the soft economic recovery, some board members have been concerned that consumer price growth might flare up again after it returned to the 2% target this year from a peak of 18% in 2022. The main risk factors are still-elevated growth in the cost of services and housing, a weak koruna exchange rate, and a potentially looser fiscal policy in the election year 2025.

“Arguments for smaller cuts include the fact that the CNB has already substantially reduced its rates since last December,” said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE in Prague. “Persistent price pressures in services and the koruna depreciation over the past weeks also speak in favor of a more cautious approach.”

Governor Ales Michl is scheduled to comment on the decision and the Czech National Bank’s fresh forecasts at 3:45 p.m.

