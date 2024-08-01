Ecopetrol Opts Out of $3.6 Billion Deal from Occidental

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s state oil company, Ecopetrol SA, has decided against buying a $3.6 billion stake in Permian Basin assets from Occidental Petroleum Corp.

The company told Occidental Wednesday that it had opted not to acquire the 30% stake in the assets it has agreed to buy from CrownRock LP, according to a filing Thursday.

The stock of Occidental fell 2% while Ecopetrol’s American depositary receipts slipped 1.5% in New York Thursday.

The move would have allowed Ecopetrol to add around 50,000 barrels per day, “providing much-needed growth visibility outside of Colombia,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares wrote in a note. BTG Pactual estimated it would expand Ecopetrol’s reserves by 11%.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has made fighting climate change a priority and is refusing to grant new contracts to explore for new drilling sites even as the Andean nation’s reserves drop.

