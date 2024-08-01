Nigeria Bid to Avoid Kenya-Style Dissent Dampens Protest Turnout

Demonstrators gather during the End Bad Governance protest at Ikeja, Lagos, on August 1, 2024. Nigerian troops and police tightened security in Lagos and the capital Abuja on Thursday as they prepared for planned protests over the cost of living. Africa's most populous country is struggling with soaring inflation and a sharply devalued naira currency after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced reforms a year ago that aimed to revive the economy. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / Bloomberg / AFP) (Photo by BENSON IBEABUCHI/Bloomberg/AFP via Getty Images) Photographer: BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP

(Bloomberg) -- Protests against Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis got off to a slow start on Thursday as the government deployed security forces in the nation’s major cities in an effort to avoid a Kenya-style crisis.

Small groups of demonstrators took to the streets of Lagos, the commercial hub, and the capital, Abuja, where there was a heavy deployment of police and military forces. There were also pockets of protests in Kano and Katsina in the north, and Port Harcourt in the southwest, according to reports in local media.

Organizers of the demonstrations — whose social-media campaign echoes recent protests that turned deadly in Kenya — are campaigning against government policies that have driven inflation to a near three-decade high in a country where 40% of its more than 200 million people live in extreme poverty. The protests risk deterring the government from continuing to implement its economic-reform program, which in turn may crimp its efforts to attract foreign capital inflows to the country.

The protests that erupted in Kenya in mid-June culminated in hundreds of people storming parliament in June and forcing the government to abandon measures aimed at raising more than $2 billion of revenue needed to plug the East African nation’s budget shortfall. At least 61 people have died.

Nigeria has experienced its own deadly protests in the recent past: at least 56 people were killed in rallies against police brutality in 2020, according to Amnesty International. The popular Lekki Tollgate in the wealthy Victoria Island area — where some of the protesters were killed in 2020 — was largely empty on Thursday amid a heavy deployment of the police.

The government has repeatedly attempted to defuse calls for the nationwide protest, with President Bola Tinubu warning last week that “we do not want to turn Nigeria to Sudan.” Thousands of people have died and millions of others have been displaced since a civil war began in Sudan in April last year.

While bank workers reported for duty, some lenders closed their doors to customers to forestall potential attacks. For the banks that opened their gates, the banking halls were virtually empty, much like the city’s usually bustling streets.

The Lagos State Police Command said on Wednesday that it safely neutralized an improvised explosive device in the city, while warning residents to be careful of suspicious objects and report them.

