Peru Returns to Global Markets With First Eurobond Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Peru is tapping international markets with the first hard-currency bond sale in three years, testing investor appetite for its debt in a two-tranche transaction.

The South American nation is selling new dollar notes maturing in 10 and 30 years, according to people familiar with the matter. Initial price talks are taking place at a spread of about 180 basis points and 205 basis points over similar US Treasuries, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The bookrunners for the sale are Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Santander.

Peru’s global bonds have handed investors losses of 0.2% this year, lagging an index of emerging-market government debt. Its notes were little changed across the curve on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the country announced an offer to exchange or buy back some securities. The investment-grade nation has issued international, local-currency denominated notes earlier this year and in 2023, but last sold hard-currency debt in late 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

