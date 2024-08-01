Pound Holds Loss, Gilts Gain as BOE Cuts UK Interest Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The pound fell alongside gilt yields as the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2020, with officials signaling further cautious reductions ahead.

Sterling held onto earlier losses of 0.7% to trade around $1.2764 after the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-4 to lower the key rate to 5%. While such a move was forecast by most economists, market pricing implied the likelihood of a cut was close to a coin-toss given uncertainty over how officials would interpret mixed economic data.

Money markets are pricing another 36 basis points of BOE easing in 2024, compared with about 30 basis points before the decision. The yield on 10-year UK government bonds fell as much as six basis points to 3.91%.

The BOE’s outlook “suggests caution to further cuts,” said Neil Jones, a foreign-exchange salesperson to financial institutions at TJM Europe. “This should imply an offered tone to the pound but with limited downside.”

Still, the pound’s slump only dents its recent outperformance, with year-to-date returns beating all other Group-of-10 currencies. That reflects relatively high interest rates, an improving economic outlook and a stable UK government following last month’s election.

Now the BOE has cut rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, investor focus will turn to the prospects of a meaningful monetary easing cycle, and whether the BOE’s efforts will diverge from other major central banks. The European Central Bank has already started lowering its key rate, while US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a cut could come as soon as September

There was no specific guidance from the BOE on where interest rates may settle, nor the speed of cuts needed to get there. Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues are due to address the media at 12:30 p.m. in London.

As well as the outlook for interest rates, investors will be listening for clues on the bank’s quantitative tightening program. A new annual gilt sales plan is due in September and some economists expect the bank to signal it will maintain or even accelerate the pace of QT from the current £100 billion a year.

In the BOE’s Monetary Policy Report, bank staff said QT was having limited impact on both financial markets and the real economy.

