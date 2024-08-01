What Next for Myanmar’s Junta as Civil War Rages?

(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military has lost control of much of the country to armed ethnic groups and pro-democracy fighters in a civil war that’s raged since the generals led by Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a coup. The three-year conflict has alarmed Myanmar’s neighbor and main trading partner China, which has been trying to mediate a permanent ceasefire. The army leadership has dug in, extending emergency rule and refusing opposition demands for a restoration of civilian, democratic government. By early August, the rebels were closing in on one of the military’s northern strongholds after seizing several small towns.

What’s happened since the military seized power?

Myanmar’s military, known as the Tatmadaw, toppled the civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 after her party, the National League for Democracy, won parliamentary elections by a wide margin. The generals argued that the vote had been tainted by fraud, a claim denied by international observers. Suu Kyi was detained and her supporters took to the streets to demand her release and a return to civilian rule. The protests sparked violence across Myanmar that descended into civil war, and the junta declared martial law in some areas. Military chief Min Aung Hlaing promised to hold elections in 2023 but then delayed the vote to 2025, citing the worsening security situation and the need for a national census ahead of the vote. Meanwhile, high food and fuel costs, a weakening local currency and a lack of dollars have left the economy “very weak,” according to the World Bank.

What’s been happening in the civil war?

The conflict has “accelerated rapidly,” with the junta having lost control of townships covering 86% of the country, according to a May report by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar, an independent group of international experts. In the west, the military has lost most of Rakhine state and several towns in other provinces, including gem mining hub Mogok. The focus of the fighting has shifted to northern Shan state, a former opium growing region that’s now a center for methamphetamine production. The conflict has intensified since some of the armed ethnic groups launched an offensive called “Operation 1027” in late October 2023. Beijing brokered a ceasefire but fighting resumed in June. Clashes have intensified as the groups advance toward Lashio, the capital of Shan state where the junta’s regional command is located. Analysts say that, if Lashio falls, it will embolden the army’s opponents across the country.

Is there a risk of the junta falling?

News headlines suggesting the military may be losing its grip entirely don’t give the full picture. It still controls crucial infrastructure such as ports, the levers of government and swathes of the economy, and maintains its hold on the biggest cities. Its air force has been intensifying daily airstrikes on anti-junta groups, blunting their ability to make more territorial gains.

What’s happened to Suu Kyi?

Suu Kyi and former civilian president Win Myint were found guilty soon after the coup of inciting dissent against the military and flouting Covid restrictions while campaigning during the November 2020 elections. She was convicted in a series of trials on charges including corruption and violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, and sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison. Her defense team said the allegations against her were groundless and politically motivated. In August 2023, the junta pardoned Suu Kyi and Win Myint on some of the charges, but they remained in prison. Suu Kyi could spend the rest of her life in jail. Her whereabouts remain unknown and the authorities have barred her lawyers from meeting her since the last verdict in December 2022. The junta has been trying to sell Suu Kyi’s family mansion — a symbol of Myanmar’s struggle for democracy as she spent 15 years under house arrest there — but failed to attract bidders. It is set to go on sale again on Aug. 15.

What are the origins of the conflict?

It started out with a peaceful civil disobedience movement demanding the return of the civilian government. Eventually, Suu Kyi’s supporters formed a parallel government, known as the National Unity Government, with armed units called the People’s Defence Force. They joined up with armed ethnic groups who have battled the military for decades for the right to self-govern and manage resources. The military fought back with air strikes and executions but, by early 2022, the clashes had spread across Myanmar. Between the start of the coup and late July, the junta had killed at least 5,467 civilians and arrested more than 27,000 others, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

What’s China’s interest in Myanmar?

Beijing has been Myanmar’s top trading partner for decades. While scores of international firms exited the country due to US and European sanctions imposed after the coup, China remained the second-biggest investor in the country after Singapore, official data showed. Beijing has been pushing the generals and their foes to crack down on gangs of scammers based in Myanmar border towns who target Chinese internet users. Myanmar handed over more than 49,000 suspects from July 2023 to May 2024, according to China’s Ministry of Public Security. With the civil war raging on, Myanmar-China border trade has almost halved in value. On July 25, Beijing urged the warring sides to ensure the security of China’s borders as well as the interests of Chinese businesses and citizens in Myanmar.

What’s the history of Myanmar?

Modern Burma, as it was then known, emerged from British colonial rule after World War II and fell directly into conflict. Ethnic minorities make up a third of the population of 56 million and occupy half the country’s land, sitting on some of its most valuable resources, such as jade, gold, teak and opium.

A deal guaranteeing ethnic rights and self-determination fell apart after Aung San, the father of Suu Kyi who was slated to become the country’s first leader after independence, was gunned down with most of his cabinet in July 1947.

A coup led by army chief Ne Win in 1962 inaugurated a half-century of military rule, during which the country descended into desperate poverty and isolation. Troops viciously suppressed pro-democracy protests in 1988.

Two years later, the army annulled the results of elections that Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide. Under house arrest for much of the next two decades, she served as a global lightning rod in drawing attention to the junta’s misrule.

Suu Kyi agreed to join the parliament after a new government led by ex-generals in 2011 announced major political and economic changes. These included the release of political prisoners, freedom to assemble and demonstrate, and an opening to foreign investors.

Suu Kyi’s party won a 2015 election by a landslide. Her new government’s powers were limited by the continued influence of the army, and her international status as a champion of human rights was diminished when she sought to excuse a genocide of Rohingya Muslims by the military that took place on her watch.

--With assistance from Philip J. Heijmans.

