Endeavour Production Target at Risk as Workers Embark on Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Workers at Endeavour Mining Plc’s Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal started a strike on Thursday that could hamper the company’s ability to reach annual production target.

The work stoppage, which comes following the arrival of new equipment at the project, risks having a serious impact on gold production in “the second trimester of 2024,” according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

The reason workers laid down their tools was not immediately known. A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment when she was contacted by phone.

“Even if this strike was short-lived, the shutdown of this plant would affect the equipment” and “it would be months before we could hope for a return to normal activity,” the memo said.

Endeavour was on track to achieve its full-year guidance of between 1.13 million ounces and 1.27 million ounces following an expansion of the site, the company said in April.

