Engie Raises 2024 Profit Forecast on Strong Power Generation

Vapor rises from a cooling tower at the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station, operated by Engie SA, in Drogenbos, Belgium, on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Engie is close to a deal to sell its German and Dutch coal operations to Riverstone Holdings, part of a series of disposals the utility is planning that will fund clean-energy investments, people familiar with the matter said. Photographer: Yuriko Nakao/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- French utility Engie SA raised its earnings prediction for 2024, citing a strong first-half performance in power generation and lower-than-expected financial costs.

Engie is among the first of Europe’s major utilities to report results for the first six months of the year. The industry is trying to weather weaker demand for electricity and gas in the region, while also investing heavily in everything from solar and wind to batteries and biomethane in a push away from fossil fuels.

Recurring net income this year will be in a range of €5 billion ($5.4 billion) to €5.6 billion, €800 million higher than previously predicted, the company said in a statement Friday. Net recurring income fell 6.9% to €3.8 billion in the first half, during which Engie added more than 1 gigawatt of renewable capacity.

“In the face of a market returning to normal conditions, Engie has once more delivered very strong first-half results, enabling us to raise our full-year 2024 guidance,” Chief Executive Officer Catherine MacGregor said in the statement.

