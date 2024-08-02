Nigerian Eurobonds Drop as Deadly Protests Spark Investor Flight

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s sovereign-risk premium surged to an eight-month high, and its dollar bonds were some of the worst-performing emerging-market assets on Friday, after cost-of-living protests resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people.

The extra average yield investors demand to own Nigeria’s debt rather than Treasuries rose 16 basis points on Friday to 640 basis points, according to indicative data from JPMorgan Chase & Co. If the spread closes at this level, it would be the highest since November.

Nigerian Eurobonds underperformed a Bloomberg index of frontier and emerging market sovereign dollar debt. The biggest laggard was the 2051 bond, the price on which slid to 75.4 cents on the dollar as of 11:10 a.m. in London — down 1.4 cents on the day and the lowest in over a month.

CitiGroup Inc. strategists including Alexander Rozhetskin and Luis Costa attributed the losses to political noise and “a challenging context for reform” in Nigeria.

“The sovereign bonds have been lagging over the last two months, particularly in the last weeks, as the noise around the cost-of-living protests is increasing,” Rozhetskin and Costa said in a note sent on Aug. 1.

Nigerian protestors are campaigning against government policies that have driven inflation to a near three-decade high in a country where 40% of the population lives in extreme poverty. The protests risk deterring the government from continuing to implement its economic-reform program, which in turn may crimp its efforts to attract foreign capital inflows.

However, the Citi strategists do not expect the Nigerian protests to reach the scale of the recent unrest in Kenya, where the government was forced to abandon measures seen as crucial for increasing budget revenues. For that reason, they maintain their “middleweight” rating on Nigerian bonds, adding “the curve may start to look attractive on a relative value basis.”

