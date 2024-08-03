Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Base Thought to Store Glide Bombs

UNSPECIFIED, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 21: Ukrainian soldiers of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade test fly a Ukrainian-made Vampire drone, with six rotors, night vision and thermal imaging capabilities, and capable of carrying four 82mm artillery shells, near the southern frontline on February 21, 2024 in UNSPECIFIED, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. Russian forces have been mounting multiple attacks each day along the 600-mile frontline, while Ukrainian troops grapple with a shortage of ammunition and manpower. (Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images) Photographer: Scott Peterson/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military airfield with drones overnight in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a fair move to protect civilians from Russian glide bombs.

The strike at the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region hit an ammunition depot where the bombs and other items were stored, Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook. Military intelligence and security service cooperated with the armed forces to execute the attack.

The base, in a region which borders parts of eastern Ukraine occupied by Moscow’s forces, houses one of Russia’s fighter jet squadrons.

“Russian military aviation must be destroyed by the use of all means which prove effective,” Zelenskiy said on social media. “It is also totally fair to strike Russian airfields. This is the only way to provide real protection for our people.”

Glide bombs are equipped with flight control surfaces that can expand their range. This week alone, Russia fired over 600 such projectiles at Ukraine, Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine continues to target military objects and other facilities used by Kremlin forces in their invasion in Ukraine, now well into the third year, including fuel depots, oil and gas refineries and anti-missile defense radars.

It’s unclear if the strikes at Morozovsk hit air defense objects and aviation equipment. Zelenskiy continues to seek backing from Ukraine’s allies to hit targets deep inside Russia with Western weapons.

A state of emergency was declared in the Morozovsk district after 55 drones targeted the region, Rostov’s governor said on Telegram. Damage to private homes is being evaluated. Some storage facilities caught fire after the attacks and broken windows were reported at schools, apartment blocks and in some industrial premises.

Ukraine also targeted oil depots and fuel storage facilities in the Rostov region as well as in Belgorod and Kursk regions, which also directly border Ukraine. At least two oil reservoirs caught fire, the General Staff said.

Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram that 36 drones were destroyed over the Rostov region.

