Euro Rises to Seven-Month High as Case Grows for Fed Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- The euro climbed to the strongest level in seven months as signs the US economy is much weaker than previously thought bolstered bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, reducing the attractiveness of the dollar.

The common currency gained as much as 0.9% on Monday to $1.1008, the highest since early January. The rally brings the currency’s losses for the year to just 0.5%, the third best performance in the Group-of-10.

The latest gains come amid a sharp repricing in global markets triggered by softer US economic data and fears that the world’s largest economy is faltering. Expectations for monetary easing from the Fed are now more aggressive than those for the European Central Bank.

Swaps imply over 140 basis points of rate reductions in the US this year, compared to about 85 basis points from their euro-area counterparts. The ECB already lowered rates by a quarter point in June.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.