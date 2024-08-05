Glencore Corruption Probes Draw to a Close With Swiss Fine

(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will pay $152 million after Swiss authorities wrapped up an investigation into the commodities trader and miner, marking the end of more than six years of legal probes across Europe and the Americas.

Swiss prosecutors found that Glencore failed to take reasonable measures to prevent the bribery of a Congolese public official by its business partner, the attorney general’s office said in a statement on Monday. Glencore said it does not admit the findings, but has agreed not to appeal the summary penalty order in the interests of resolving the matter. A parallel investigation by the Dutch Prosecution Service has also been concluded and dismissed.

With the latest fine, Glencore will have paid at least $1.7 billion to resolve various investigations into bribery and corruption around the world. The company in 2022 pleaded guilty to corruption and market manipulation cases in the US and UK, admitting that it had paid bribes to win business in eight countries from Brazil to South Sudan.

The probes have formed part of a wider web of investigations into wrongdoing by the world’s biggest commodity traders.

“Glencore’s failure to take all necessary and reasonable organizational measures” warranted a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.4 million) fine and the further $150 million in compensation, the Swiss Attorney-General’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

Although Switzerland is not known for issuing heavy penalties against its banks or commodity traders compared to US regulators, the Swiss AG suggested the penalty could’ve been stiffer and said the sanctions took Glencore’s cooperation into account.

“Glencore is pleased to have resolved these investigations relating to past matters that occurred over 13 years ago,” Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi said in a statement. “This resolves the last of the previously disclosed government investigations into historical misconduct.”

“The OAG stated in the summary penalty order that it did not identify that any Glencore employees had any knowledge of the bribery by the business partner, nor did Glencore benefit financially from the conduct of the business partner,” Glencore said in its statement.

--With assistance from Jack Farchy.

