Carry Trade Unwind Extends as Peso Sinks, Yen and Yuan Surge

Japanese 10,000 yen and 5,000 yen banknotes arranged for a photograph in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, May 10, 2024. The Bank of Japan offered to purchase a smaller amount of government bonds in a regular operation on May 13 than it did on April 24 as it seeks to reduce its presence in the countrys debt market. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The yen and yuan pushed higher Monday, while the Mexican peso’s slump extended as traders continued to unwind emerging market carry trades.

The peso fell as much as 2% against the dollar in Asian trading, extending its loss into a third straight day. The slump came as the yen surged more than 1% while China’s yuan strengthened 0.7%, two currencies used to fund the popular trading strategy.

The sudden appreciation in funding currencies has damaged carry trades, which typically involve traders borrowing at lower rates in developed markets to invest in higher-yielding assets in the emerging world.

Traders have begun to worry about US recession risk after the unemployment rate there jumped to 4.3% in the latest data, according to Alvin Tan, head of Asian currency strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Singapore. That’s a bad environment for carry traders, he said.

“Recession risk also means greater market volatility, hence carry trades being cut,” Tan said. “I think it could easily extend because we have been in a extended low vol environment for so long, over a year in fact.”

A global stock rout intensified Monday as concerns grew that the Federal Reserve is behind the curve with its policy support for the US economy and investors rushed to the safety of bonds.

What’s a Carry Trade? When Does It Not Make Money?: QuickTake

Yen-funded carry trades were among the most popular in emerging markets as volatility remained low and investors bet Japanese interest rates would remain at rock bottom. But the Bank of Japan raised rates for a second time at its latest meeting and signalled the potential for more.

Meanwhile, traders eyed the Chinese yuan as a funder given bets the currency would weaken amid concerns over the nation’s economy.

“Over recent months this strategy has hit a brick wall both on the asset side (e.g. Mexican election results in June undermined the peso) and since last month, on the yen-funding side, too,” wrote ING strategists including Chris Turner in a note Friday. Higher volatility has also “forced the downsizing of positions.”

(Updates with latest moves, adds context)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.