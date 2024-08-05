Japan’s Stock Futures Point to Stronger Open in Wake of Rout

An electronic stock board displays the Nikkei 225 Stock Average outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Japans equity benchmarks slid almost 20% from record highs reached last month as investor confidence crumbled from the surge in the yen, tighter monetary policy and the deteriorating economic outlook in the US.

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks may open higher on Tuesday in the wake of a market meltdown that took benchmark gauges to their steepest single-day drop since 1987.

CME futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average traded at 33,615 as of 8:07 a.m. in Tokyo, compared with the underlying benchmark’s close of 31,458.42 on Monday. The blue-chip gauge, as well as the broader Topix index, tumbled 12% on Monday as investors fled equities on a stronger yen, tighter monetary policy and concern over the US economy’s outlook.

While the selloff spread from Europe to the US overnight, the yen pared its gains against the dollar, which may provide support for the Japanese market. The currency is now trading at 145.26 against the dollar, after hitting 141.70 on Monday, the strongest since Jan. 2.

“Panic selling may have run its course” and investors will likely buy back stocks, said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management Co. “Still, price movements today will probably be like a roller coaster ride because of rising anxiety in the global market.”

Even with a rebound, Japanese stocks will likely remain at bear market levels in the short term after a steep three-day drop sent the equity gauges down more than 20% from their July peak.

“We believe Japan equities have priced in a mild US recession and yen-dollar of c¥140, leaving limited downside,” Citigroup strategists including Ryota Sakagami wrote in a research note. “However, we expect the shift to recovery to take time and see risk-off trades dominating for the time being.”

