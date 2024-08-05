Kirkland Hires Latham M&A Partner Larisch in Germany Push

(Bloomberg) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has poached Latham & Watkins LLP partner Tobias Larisch, as the law firm expands its German footprint with a new office in the financial capital of Frankfurt.

Larisch, who was regional chair of Latham & Watkins’s corporate department in continental Europe, will become a partner at Kirkland & Ellis and remain in Frankfurt, according to a Monday statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. He will help grow his new firm’s transaction advisory business.

The 47-year-old Larisch has advised on a number of deals in the energy and infrastructure sector, including KKR & Co.’s takeover bid for Germany renewable-energy producer Encavis AG. He also worked on the investment by KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners in Frankfurt-listed Vantage Towers AG.

“As one of Germany’s leading M&A lawyers, Tobias’ expertise and deal experience fit very well within the areas where we see increasing demand for our services,” Jon A. Ballis, chairman of Kirkland & Ellis’s executive committee said in the statement. “Furthermore, opening a Frankfurt office will make available to us a new pool of leading legal talent looking to work on some of the most complex transactions in Germany.”

Larisch’s move adds to the list of recent departures in Germany at Latham & Watkins. White & Case LLP said last month it’s hiring Oliver Seiler and David Rath to expand its capital markets practice in Frankfurt. Jörn Kowalewski and Ulrich Klockenbrink, who focus on restructuring, left to join Willkie Farr & Gallagher earlier this year.

“We thank Tobias for his contributions to the firm and wish him all the best in the future,” a spokesperson for Latham & Watkins said in response to a Bloomberg News query.

