Sidara Ends Wood Group Takeover Talks Citing Rising Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Engineering company Sidara said it won’t make a firm takeover offer for John Wood Group Plc, ending a months-long courtship.

Sidara made a 230 pence-a-share approach to Wood Group in May, representing a 52% premium, and was engaged in talks with the company’s board. It decided not to proceed to a firm offer “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty,” according to a statement on Monday.

Shares of Wood Group slumped 37% to 123.8 pence as of 8:14 a.m. in London trading, the biggest drop since May 2023.

Sidara’s decision is the latest twist in a bumpy period for investors in Wood Group, with the Scottish firm getting no less than nine takeover offers from two potential buyers in just a year and a half.

Sidara’s fourth and final approach in May came about a year after Apollo Global Management Inc. walked away from a possible takeover of Wood. The US private equity firm made five offers to acquire Wood, including a final bid at 240 pence per share.

The large number of bids in a short time since then has led to wild swings, with the stock rising to almost 229 pence following Apollo’s final bid in April last year.

--With assistance from Alexandra Muller.

(Updates with share price in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.