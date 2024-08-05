Spain Set to Exceed 40C as Mediterranean Heat Wave Intensifies

(Bloomberg) -- Extreme heat is blanketing Spain and parts of southern Europe as sea temperatures soar in parts of the Mediterranean.

Spain is set to exceed 40C (104F) in the region near Cordoba on Monday, according to its meteorological agency AEMET. Most of the country is under yellow heat warnings, with some areas seeing the more extreme orange level. Heat is also lingering in parts of the south of France, with yellow warnings spreading north.

Europe is seeing longer and more intense spells of hot weather during summer due to climate change, with marine temperatures increasing and wildfire risks mounting. The highest daily average temperature on Earth was recorded last month.

Research institute Mercator Ocean International said it expects more intense marine heat waves in the western Mediterranean this week, upgrading categories to severe from moderate.

In addition, high wildfire risks continue to dominate large parts of Spain, according to Copernicus. Analysis from the Spanish forestry agency showed that although the number of forest fires has been decreasing, the trend for the average area affected per incident was on the rise.

Greece also continues to battle wildfires, with 60 occurring in the 24 hours to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras — the country’s three biggest cities — are all on high alert, as well as tourist hotspots of Corfu and Rhodes.

Temperatures in the country will remain high on Monday with maximums of 38C in many areas, increasing slightly by the end of the week, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service.

