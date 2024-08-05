Williams Sees Derivatives Losses of $138 Million in First Half

Pipelines running from the Mississippi River to the Royal Dutch Shell Norco Refinery during a power outage caused by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, packing winds more powerful than Hurricane Katrina and a devastating storm surge that threatens to inundate New Orleans with mass flooding, power outages and destruction. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Pipeline operator Williams Cos. saw net losses from commodity derivatives at $138 million for the first half of the year as US natural gas prices plunged.

That compares with a net gain of $621 million for the same period of 2023, according to a filing Monday from the company.

In 2023, the company’s foray into natural gas trading seemed to be paying off, with much of its profit growth in the beginning of the year coming from actively buying and selling fuel amid a plunge in the commodity price. That streak has seemed to run out in 2024 as stubbornly high inventories have kept prices depressed even amid intense US heat that’s created demand for running air conditioners.

An unusually mild US winter had damped demand for the heating fuel, causing stockpiles to balloon. Natural gas prices have been hovering near a three-month low.

Williams’s shares were little changed in after-market trading Monday.

