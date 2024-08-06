Caterpillar Says 2024 Profits Will Be Higher Than Expected

Caterpillar machinery for sale at a dealership in Poughkeepsie, New York, US. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. said it expects its annual profit will be higher than previously expected, despite seeing slightly lower sales for the full year.

The maker of the iconic yellow diggers said full-year adjusted profits will now be higher than previously forecast while its profit margins will top its target range.

Caterpillar, one of the world’s biggest producers of heavy machinery, is seen as a bellwether for industrial activity as a key supplier to industries from construction and mining to energy and transportation.

Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings of $5.99 a share on Tuesday, topping the average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Sales volumes were lower in the quarter, while it was helped by favorable prices.

Profit increased 20% from a year earlier in its energy and transportation segment, boosted by demand for turbines and turbine related services in oil and gas and power sectors. Construction and resources industries both dipped slightly. The construction unit saw higher sales in Latin America, while volumes were flat in North America and lower elsewhere in the world.

The company reported an increase in dealer inventories in the second quarter, while its order backlog — which is seen as an indication of demand for its machines — increased from the first quarter.

Second-half sales and revenues are expected to be slightly higher compared to the first half, although the total for the full year is now expected to decline.

