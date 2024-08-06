European Stocks Set to Bounce From Six-Month Low With US Futures

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were set to bounce on Tuesday, tracking a jump in US futures following a selloff that erased $5.7 trillion from the market value of global stocks.

Contracts on the Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% as of 7:15 a.m. in London, while FTSE 100 futures jumped 1.3%and DAX contracts gained 0.94%. In the US, contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 surged 1.7%.

The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index slumped to a six-month low on Monday, caught up in a global rout that was sparked by worries about a US recession and stretched valuations for some of the biggest technology companies.

