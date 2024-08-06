Fitch Downgrades Dangote Industries After Soft Sale Proceeds

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings downgraded its assessment of Dangote Industries Ltd.’s creditworthiness, citing factors including a “significant deterioration in the group’s liquidity position following lower-than-expected disposal proceeds,” and placed its ratings on a negative watch.

It lowered the company’s national long-term rating to B+(nga) from AA(nga), the Fitch said in a report on Tuesday.

The ratings of the corporation owned by Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, were also hampered by “local-currency devaluation and lack of contracted backup funding to repay its significant debt facilities maturing on Aug. 31,” Fitch said.

It cautioned that a “lack of tangible steps to refinance or repay the maturing debt would lead to further downgrade.”

