Madagascar Resumes Rate Hikes to Rein in Persistent Inflation

Residential and commercial building stand in an aerial photograph taken over Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Madagascar's gross domestic product (GDP) figures have steadily improved over the last four years and is projected to reach 5% in 2018, according to the World Bank Group. Photographer: Miora Rajaonary/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Madagascar’s central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in a year due to concerns over persistent inflation.

After standing pat on rates at three successive meetings, the monetary policy committee lifted the key rate to 11.5% from 11%, the Antananarivo-based Banky Foiben’i Madagasikara said in a statement on Tuesday.

The economy has been battling persistent inflation since the beginning of 2024, the central bank said, after a quarterly meeting of the MPC. Restrictive monetary conditions linked to a prudent demand management by the central bank is required to curb inflationary pressures, it said.

Annual inflation has so far averaged 7.3% this year in part due to the high price of rice, a staple.

“An analysis of the causes of price increases shows a certain distortion on the supply side, hampering their decline, as in the case of certain locally-produced foodstuffs, rice in particular,” the central bank said. “Rice prices didn’t follow the seasonal drops expected during the harvesting period,” it said in a separate document. This situation is different from the pre-pandemic era when rice prices dropped significantly at each harvest, it said.

The move makes the world’s biggest supplier of vanilla an outlier among African central banks at a time when most are leaving rates unchanged.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.