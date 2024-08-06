Slim Buys the Dip to Boost Stakes in US Oil Firms PBF, Talos

(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Slim, Latin America’s richest person, took advantage of the equity-market selloff to boost his majority stakes in two US energy companies.

Slim’s Control Empresarial de Capitales SA spent $24.2 million on the first two days of this month to snap up 923,000 shares of Talos Energy Inc. and 357,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc., according to regulatory filings. The Mexican billionaire’s stake in the firms rose to 21.3% and 15.5%, respectively.

The investments add to a buying spree this year for the Slim family which continues to pour money into bets on oil exploration, production and refining both at home and across the Gulf of Mexico in the US.

Before the most recent purchases, his family holding company had already spent $500 million this year to amass shares in the US energy producers. PBF is a New Jersey-based refiner while Talos, based in Houson, also partners with Slim in Mexico.

Slim, who was briefly the world’s richest man more than a decade ago, has seen his net worth shrink 19% year-to-date, in part driven by the slump in the Mexican peso. After surpassing $100 billion for the first time in December, his fortune now stands at $85.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

