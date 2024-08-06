US Treasuries Fall as Haven Bid Fades, Traders Focus on Auction

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries fell as the rampant demand for haven assets that marked the start of the week waned globally, with the market now turning to a $58 billion auction as the next test of investor appetite.

Yields jumped across the curve on Tuesday, taking the two-year rate up seven basis points to just under 4%. European bonds also fell, though losses were more modest. The US Treasury will sell new three-year notes at 1 p.m. New York time.

It’s a rapid turnaround in sentiment. Signs of slowing growth, coupled with a violent selloff in risk assets had spurred speculation the Federal Reserve will need to cut interest rates aggressively to aid the world’s largest economy. At one point on Monday, the two year yield fell 20 basis points.

“Sentiment may very well be overshooting,” said Jack Janasiewicz, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. “Evidence certainly points to a slowing economy. But slowing and slow are two very different points.”

Traders are also rowing back on expectations of deep cuts from the Fed this year. Swaps point to about 110 basis points of easing through this year, compared to as much as 150 basis points on Monday. An emergency cut as soon as this month has now been ruled out by money markets.

This week’s auction cycle also includes a $42 billion 10-year auction Wednesday and $25 billion 30-year new issue Thursday.

