Williams CEO Says Congress Is Key to Building US Energy Projects

Alan Armstrong, chief executive officer of Williams Cos., speaks during an interview during the 2023 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The global energy industry is facing a welter of uncertainty and change -- driven by the effects of the global pandemic; shifting geopolitics and a war launched by one of the world's major energy powers; high energy prices; supply chain and infrastructure constraints; and economic instability. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Moves from Congress are likely to be more important to building out US energy projects than policy from the White House, according to the top executive at pipeline operator Williams Cos.

“I actually think paying more attention to how Congress turns out, and the legislative front, is actually a bigger push because that’s actually where we might see some reform in the law in a way that allows us to build out the pipeline infrastructure that we need,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong said on a call with analysts.

His comments came Tuesday as Vice President Kamala Harris tapped Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in her presidential campaign bid against Donald Trump. Harris has a track record of opposition to offshore drilling and fracking, suggesting she’d be a fierce oil-industry antagonist if she were to win the White House in November.

“I have to remind people this that even during the prior Trump administration, we had major projects get stopped” because states can block them and the federal government can do little to intervene, Armstrong said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.