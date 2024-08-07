Saudi Aramco Deal Lifts PetroRabigh Shares Most Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco agreed to buy an additional stake in PetroRabigh from its joint venture partner Sumitomo Chemical Co. for $702 million. PetroRabigh shares rose the most since 2021.
Aramco will acquire 22.5% of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. from the Japanese company, taking its stake to 60% and Sumitomo Chemical’s to 15%, according to a statement Wednesday.
PetroRabigh’s stock jumped as much as 10%, the biggest intraday gain since December 2021, and paring this year’s decline to 22%. The shares were trading at 8.14 riyals on Wednesday, moving above Aramco’s purchase price of 7 riyals apiece.
The deal helped counter PetroRabigh reporting a second-quarter loss of 1.1 billion Saudi riyals ($293 million) on Wednesday.
All proceeds received by Sumitomo from the sale will be injected into PetroRabigh. Aramco will also provide an additional $702 million to improve the firm’s financial position, according to the statement.
Aramco and Sumitomo also agreed to waive loans of $750m each, helping reduce PetroRabigh’s liabilities.
PetroRabigh operates a refining and petrochemical complex located on Saudi Arabia’s west coast and produces a variety of refined petroleum and petrochemical products, such as heavy and light oil, naphtha and kerosene.
