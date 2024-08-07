Occidental Raises Production, Spending on CrownRock Acquisition

Signage is displayed outside an Occidental Petroleum Corp. office in Carlsbad, New Mexico, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. With the U.S. oil industry reeling from the collapse in demand this year, the New Mexico shale patch has emerged as the go-to spot for drillers desperate to squeeze as much crude from the ground without bleeding cash. Theres just one problem: Joe Biden wants to ban new fracking there.

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. raised its production and capital spending plans for this year after closing its $10.8 billion acquisition of CrownRock LP earlier this month.

The deal will increase Occidental’s production 5% to about 1.32 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, with the extra coming from the Permian Basin, the Houston-based company said in a statement Wednesday. Capital spending will increase about 6% to $6.9 billion.

The CrownRock deal increases Occidental’s footprint in the Midland side of the Permian by about 25% and quadruples its output from the eastern part of the basin. Crucially, it allows Occidental to unlock future drilling locations by lining up its new acreage with existing sites.

Occidental’s second-quarter earnings of $1.03 a share beat the median analyst estimate of 78 cents a share due to higher production from the Permian and better-than-expected midstream earnings. The shares jumped 2.1% in extended trading before retreating.

