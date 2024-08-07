Parts of Europe Set for Year’s Hottest Day With Spain at 42C

(Bloomberg) -- Parts of Europe are set to see the hottest day of the year so far, with some areas in Spain topping 40C (104F) at the weekend.

The Iberian peninsula has faced searing temperatures this summer as climate change intensifies heat waves across the region, putting crops and power grids at risk. Vast areas are on high alert for wildfires, while further east, Greece has battled hundreds of blazes and the threat now extends as far north as the UK.

Spain is set to reach 42C in the northern Cantabria and Rioja regions by Sunday, according to weather agency AEMET. In northwest Europe, London, Paris and Berlin are also set for their hottest day of the season over the weekend or early next week, according to Weather Services International.

In Greece, the islands of Chios, Samos, Ikaria and Psara — all popular tourist spots — are on high alert for more wildfires. Temperatures in parts of the country will reach 38C Wednesday, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service.

