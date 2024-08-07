Russia Cut July Oil Output Deeper, Edging Closer to OPEC+ Quota

(Bloomberg) -- Russia made further cuts to its oil production in July, edging closer to its OPEC+ target as the group focuses on adherence to its supply deal.

The nation produced 9.045 million barrels a day of crude last month, said people familiar with data from the Energy Ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the figures aren’t public. That’s down 33,000 barrels a day from June and about 67,000 barrels a day above Moscow’s output target in the agreement with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Russia, which is the largest crude producer in OPEC+, has also been one of the group’s principal laggards in implementing the supply agreement, which is intended to shore up global prices. Moscow has pledged to make extra cuts later this year and next to compensate for overproduction. These compensation curbs, which Iraq and Kazakhstan are also supposed to be making, were the focus of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring meeting last week.

The Energy Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment. Last month, the ministry pledged that Russia “will resolve the overproduction issue in July and will fully meet its requirements.”

Russia has been implementing two sets of curbs to its crude production. The first 500,000 barrel-a-day reduction was announced early last year, followed later by a 471,000 barrel-a-day cut promised in March that is set to last through September. The cuts are made from the baseline level of 9.949 million barrels a day.

OPEC+ will start gradually phasing out some of its curbs from October. Moscow’s compensation cuts of almost 15 million barrels in total will be made between October and November this year, then between March and September in 2025.

Russia has classified official output data amid Western sanctions over Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, leaving oil market watchers with just a few gauges — seaborne oil exports and domestic refinery runs — to follow trends in the industry.

Earlier this year, Moscow also changed the way it reports data used to compile OPEC+ production estimates, making independent assessment of the nation’s compliance with output cuts more difficult. The Energy Ministry now reports the data in barrels per day and appears to be using a ton-to-barrel ratio at the lower end of the traditional conversion factors used by analysts for Russia’s crudes.

