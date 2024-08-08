Allianz Profit Rises on Life Business as Pimco Sees Inflows

Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco) headquarters in Newport Beach, California, US, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. One of the world's biggest bond managers sees the best opportunity in more than a decade to invest in public-debt securities as the Federal Reserve is likely to delay rate cuts until next year. Photographer: David Swanson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE, the owner of bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co., saw second-quarter profit rise on stronger earnings from the life-health insurance and asset management businesses.

Group operating profit climbed 3.8% to €3.93 billion ($4.3 billion), which beat analysts’ expectations, the Munich-based company said on Thursday. Life and health earnings, driven by all regions, helped offset weaker property and casualty results which were impacted by events including flooding in Germany.

Pimco benefited from clients’ returning appetite for bonds, with €13.4 billion from outside clients in the quarter.

Allianz aims to generate an operating profit of between €13.8 billion and €15.8 billion this year, a target it confirmed Thursday. It also plans to expand this year’s share buybacks to as much as €1.5 billion, according to an earlier statement on Wednesday.

“Even when we look deeper into the results, almost all key items are ahead of consensus,” analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

Allianz shares were up 1.8% at 10:37 am in Frankfurt.

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete is expected to lay out new targets for the company at a capital markets day in December, after increasing the dividend payout ratio and stepping up deals activities in recent months. Allianz in July revealed plans to buy a majority stake in Singapore’s Income Insurance Ltd., three months after announcing the sale of some US insurance businesses.

Allianz’s second-quarter operating profit from life-health insurance jumped 14.7%, while earnings in property-casualty insurance fell 3.4% on high natural disaster claims. Profit in the asset management business, which also includes Allianz Global Investors, rose 5.6%.

Germany, the company’s home market, experienced some severe flooding in the quarter that cost insurers at least €2 billion, according to data from an industry lobby group. Globally, natural catastrophes caused about $62 billion of insured losses in the first half of 2024, roughly 70% above the 10-year average, Munich Re said separately in a report last week.

Allianz currently estimates the losses from flooding in Southern Germany to be about €300 million, according to an investor presentation.

Diversification in the portfolio and improving productivity “help us to buffer the volatility on the loss side,” Baete said in a phone interview.

Pimco’s inflows in the second quarter were driven by fixed income, alternative and equity strategies. Baete said that clients added more money in July. Allianz Global Investors saw third-party inflows of about €700 million in the second quarter.

