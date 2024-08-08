Angola to Consider Eurobond Sale as Soon as Yields Drop Further

(Bloomberg) -- Angola said on Thursday it’s considering selling Eurobonds under favorable market conditions after a handful of African countries raised overseas debt this year.

“International markets are once again open to countries with characteristics similar to Angola, and Angola could issue Eurobonds at any time,” said Ottoniel dos Santos, Angola’s secretary for finance and treasury, in comments to reporters in Luanda, the capital.

Cameroon sold $550 million of bonds last month. Other African nations including Ivory Coast, Kenya, Benin and Senegal also sought funding this year. That’s after being effectively locked out of international debt markets for nearly two years amid decades-high US interest rates.

Angola is weighing the benefits of accessing international capital markets against the risk of increasing its debt burden, said dos Santos. The oil-producing African nation is monitoring developments, particularly benchmark rates in the US and Europe, he said.

At present, “the rates are prohibitive,” said dos Santos.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries, the benchmark for international bonds, has fallen almost 100 basis points from a peak of 4.91% in October, but remains well above the 10-year average of 2.4%.

The yield premium of Angola’s existing eurobonds over US Treasuries is 656 basis points, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.