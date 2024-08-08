Bankrupt WOM’s Bond Bounce Thrusts Billionaire Carlos Slim Into Spotlight

(Bloomberg) -- Four months into bankruptcy, WOM investors may be catching a break.

Bond prices for the Chilean mobile phone operator have doubled from about 29 cents on the dollar in April, when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

The jump partly reflects the start of WOM’s process to sell “all or substantially all” of its assets, with indications of interest from potential bidders due Sept. 9. It’s also fueled by speculation that Carlos Slim, Latin America’s richest man, could make a play for the company after executives at his America Movil SAB said last month the firm is open to alternatives with their competitor.

“If America Movil buys WOM, the sky’s the limit for the bonds,” Eduardo Ordonez, a debt portfolio manager at BI Asset Management in Copenhagen. “There’s many moving parts, but if it’s true, it would be a mega-positive development for WOM.”

Latin America’s telecom industry has long been a playground for billionaires like Slim and WOM’s owner, Icelandic businessman Thor Bjorgolfsson. That has at times come at a cost for bond investors, who’ve borne the brunt of cut-throat competition and ever-changing technology that dries out cash.

So WOM creditors, who’d been managing their expectations on post-bankruptcy recovery values, are now finding an unexpected buildup of momentum in the exit process. Even the potential prospect of a rescue from Slim has raised the odds they may wind up in a better position.

Representatives for WOM, America Movil and Novator Partners LLC — the private equity founded by Bjorgolfsson — declined to comment.

WOM’s $348 million of notes due in November last changed hands for 57.8 cents on the dollar, the highest since March, Trace data show. The $290 million of bonds maturing in 2028 last traded at 56.9 cents. Both are only sporadically traded.

It’s been a bumpy path to this point. Bondholders including BlackRock Inc. and Amundi SA challenged the firm’s Chapter 11 filing, later negotiating a settlement that allowed the US bankruptcy process to proceed. The firm has until Oct. 18 to select a bid that will set a floor price for the assets, according to court filings. Binding bids will be due Nov. 15.

WOM made good on its pledge to disrupt the industry by winning a fifth of the market share for mobile lines in Chile in just four years. The once-hot startup threatened to compete with Slim’s telecom empire, but strapped for cash and saddled in debt, it went bankrupt.

Slim, meanwhile, is expanding. America Movil said in June it’d take control of ClaroVTR, its joint venture in Chile with fellow telecom billionaire John Malone. WOM and ClaroVTR combined have about 40% of the market share in Chile, according to the regulator’s data, raising the question of whether any transaction would get regulatory approvals.

“No one thought the bonds would go up” said Juan Djivelekian, an analyst at Balanz Capital Valores. “The possibility for ClaroVTR to buy WOM it’s a little faint when it comes to the regulator on antitrust concerns.”

A spokesperson for Chile’s antitrust regulator said the entity doesn’t comment on possible transactions.

For Tyler Stenger, senior investment analyst at Federated Hermes, the interest in WOM’s assets is a sign the industry is poised for an uptick in mergers and acquisitions, which ultimately may help improve finances.

“Everyone knew consolidation was needed,” he said. “Finally, with the WOM bankruptcy, the cracks of consolidation are showing.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.